Nominations sought for UHS Distinguished Alumni Award

Submitted story

Once again, we are asking for nominations for the Urbana High School Distinguished Alumni Award.

Those who wish to nominate someone must be graduates of UHS. Those nominated must have graduated from UHS at least 10 years ago, have been recognized in their field of endeavor and have demonstrated leadership and service to their community. They may be living or deceased.

Please visit the Urbana City Schools’ website for further information, including the nomination process and the nomination form. Forms are also available at the Champaign County Library, the Chamber of Commerce office, Urbana City Schools Central Office, and the Senior Citizens’ Center. Deadline for nominations is March 15. Send the completed forms to Urbana High School at 500 Washington Avenue or to Hayla Parker at 735 Mark Drive in Urbana (43078). Reminder: The nominee must be an Urbana High School graduate.

Please give this serious consideration. Many fine people have graduated from Urbana High School and have worked in and given to our community and other communities as well. Honor them with a nomination.

If there are any questions, please contact Hayla Parker at 937-508-5162 or [email protected].

Info from Hayla Parker