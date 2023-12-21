Local churches plan Christmas services

Urbana Swedenborgian Church (330 South Main St.,) All are invited to the Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. The service will feature traditional Christmas readings and carols, a special children’s Christmas story and accompaniment by Chris Lallo.

All are invited to join the Terre Haute Community Church located at 5938 state Route 55, rural Urbana, for a Candlelight-Christmas Eve Worship Service Sunday, December 24 at 7 p.m.

Free Christmas Meal: Monday, Dec. 25 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Liberty Gathering Place (111 N. Detroit St., West Liberty) as drive-thru pickup or dine-in. Free meal delivery by calling Oak Grove Mennonite Church at 937-465-4749 by Dec. 24.

The First Presbyterian Church in Urbana will be having a Christmas Eve Service on Sunday Evening at 7 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Urbana, located at 401 N. Main Street, will meet for worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Pastor Brian Wonn is planning to preach from Galatians 4:1-7 to consider how the coming of Christ, as truly God and truly man, to redeem His people; has set them free from the bondage of sin and the curse of death as adopted sons and daughters of God. Nursery and Children’s classes will be available at the 10:30 a.m service for children through the sixth grade. There will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6:30 p.m. The worship services will also be available via livestreaming from a YouTube link on the Facebook page. (www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistUrbana/)

Join Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union (1115 N. Main St.) on Christmas Eve morning at 10:30 as we celebrate the last Sunday of Advent. Then at 4 p.m. we will gather for our Christmas Eve, Candlelight/Communion Service. Don’t forget the reason we celebrate CHRISTmas!

The Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St., welcomes the community to join in Christmas Eve celebrations:

· Sunday morning unity service at 10:30 a.m.

· Live Nativity in front of the church, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

· Candlelight services: Family service at 7 p.m. and traditional service at 11 p.m.