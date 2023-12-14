PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Lucy and I am a 1-year-old Beagle/Mountain Cur mix girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Lucy and I am a 1-year-old Beagle/Mountain Cur mix girl. I weigh a little over 50 pounds. I was adopted as a puppy with my sister, Betsy. But as we grew, we became too large for a house with 5 dogs. I am a little shy because I have always been in my home and I don’t like all of the loud activity here at the rescue. I would like to stay with my sister, but know that it may not be possible. I can easily take care of any varmints you have in your yard! If you can adopt me WITH my sister, please ask about special pricing … because it would be $100 each for us. I am friendly, loyal, playful and they say I am even smart. But I am also a little bit of a couch potato! Please come and see me and my sister. We would love to have a new home for the holidays!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets