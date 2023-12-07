The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 1 for The Cutting Edge Salon & Spa. Pictured left to right: Sara Neer, Sarah Holland, Carrie Weisenberger, Shelley Wallace, April Birt, Angie Coleman, Morgan Heizer, Susy Pifher, and Nick Redavide. Not pictured: Heather Downs, Chrissy McKee, and Kayla Rickets. The Cutting Edge is a full-service salon that offers the latest cuts, colors, smoothing treatments, hair extensions, facials, lash extensions, and massages in their private relaxing room. Nail services include gel manicures and pedicures. Phone 937-653-3535 for appointment; hours are Monday- Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Submitted photo