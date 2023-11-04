WL-S girls place 3rd, boys 4th at state

WL-S’s Malia Miller (pictured) heads to the finish line in 16th place at the Division III state cross country meet in Obetz on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Mechanicsburg’s Will Negley (pictured) heads to the finish line in 18th place at the Division III state cross country meet in Obetz on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

OBETZ – The West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team placed third and the WL-S boys squad was fourth at the Division III state meet on Saturday.

The WL-S girls finished third behind first-place Minster and Rittman.

For the Tigers, Malia Miller was 16th in 18:54.96 to earn All-Ohio honors, Breece Gullett was 64th in 20:04.64, Ashley Yoder was 72nd in 20:12.10, Addison McAuley was 82nd in 20:19.30 and Gwen McCullough was 106th in 20:43.80.

Mechanicsburg’s Clair Rodgers placed 69th in 20:07.92 and Isabelle Rodgers was 76th in 20:15.04.

The WL-S boys finished fourth behind first-place Columbus Grove, Mount Gilead and Maplewood.

WL-S’s placing marks the best finish for the Big Orange since the last state championship in 1979.

For the Tigers, Asher Knox was 21st in 16:21.46, Caleb Larson was 63rd in 17:00.04, Troy Bradley was 64th in 17:02.23, Dylan King was 83rd in 17:18.36 and Brevin Louden was 113th in 17:40.99.

“Emotions are all over the place with the final result,” said WL-S Coach Mike Louden. “The bottom line is that I’m proud of every one of these young men for the effort they put forth. Finishing with the program’s best finish in the 5k Era, and the best team finish since the last state title in 1979, is definitely something to celebrate. I applaud all 14 guys and the contributions they gave to the program this year. Congratulations to Asher Knox for earning All-Ohio honors by finishing in the top 30.”

Mechanicsburg’s Will Negley placed 18th in 16:15.72 to earn All-Ohio honors and Beck Negley was 38th in 16:42.59.