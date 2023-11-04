PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets
Hi! My name is Roscoe and I am a 3-year old Beagle boy. The shelters down in Kentucky are all overcrowded with dogs. My friend, Cinnamon, and I are 2 of the lucky dogs who were able to make our way to Barely Used Pets. I am a good little beagle boy that will keep you entertained for hours! I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. I am great with children and other dogs, but NO CATS, please. Won’t you come and see me?
How to adopt:
Barely Used Pets, Inc.
844 Jackson Hill Road
Urbana, Ohio 43078
(937) 869-8090
Sunday: CLOSED
Mon & Tues: CLOSED
Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information provided by Barely Used Pets