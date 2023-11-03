Turkey Trot and Wobble Gobble on Thanksgiving

Pictured is last year’s Thanksgiving event. Photo courtesy of YMCA/Nolan Conley

Submitted story

Runners and walkers are encouraged to participate in the Champaign Family YMCA’s annual Thanksgiving event — the 2023 Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile Wobble Gobble — on Nov. 23.

This will be a family event and runners, walkers, and strollers are all welcome to join us! The course is well marked along the scenic Simon Kenton Bike Trail and will pass through the beautiful Melvin Miller Park. There will be a 1-mile Gobble Wobble option available and is geared towards those who want to hang out and take it easy and have a nice short walk or jog. Costumes are encouraged!

Race entries include a t-shirt if registered by Nov. 8. Commemorative finisher medals will be given to participants as they cross the finish line. Top 3 finishers for each group will be awarded a trophy. Additionally, we will have endless choices of pie inside of our lobby for you to choose from and enjoy after the race!

It is preferred that participants pre-register online: https://champaignfamilyymca.org/turkey-trot-5K. However, same day registrations will be available, and will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the YMCA’s front desk. The Champaign Family YMCA is located at 191 Community Drive, Urbana.

The Thanksgiving Day race will begin at 8:30 a.m. with runners at the front of the group and walkers at the back. For additional information please contact YMCA Wellness Coordinator Nolan Conley at 937-653-9622 or nconley@champymca.org.

Info from YMCA