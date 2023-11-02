Bulldog’s Comics cuts ribbon

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Sunday, Oct. 15 for Bulldog’s Comics. The shop is located at 1472 E. U.S. Hwy 36 E Unit D, Urbana. Bulldog’s offers hard-to-find comics with over 20,000 comics available. Store hours are Tuesday through Friday 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Pictured from left to right are: Brad Craig, Anita Craig, Amanda Knott, Trent Schuler, Jeff Badiner, Madisen Kondracki, Andy Harris, Batman aka Brian Kondracki, Jerry and Billie Jo Fetherolf, Taylor Ussher, Melinda Kondracki, Jackie Hughes, Hunter Kondracki, Courtney Burnett and Ryan Headings.

Submitted photo