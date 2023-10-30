Distance run raises funds for charity

Run with Heart was held at the Depot Coffeehouse on Saturday, October 14. Over 130 participants completed one mile, 5K (3.11 miles) or 10K (6.22 miles). The out and back course was on the Simon Kenton bike path, which is beginning to show it’s beautiful Fall colors.
The race was organized by Held by Him, a local nonprofit organization. Lisa Blake was the event coordinator. She utilized twenty-five volunteers to staff the race. Together we raised funds that will be used to support and encourage three local families experiencing difficult situations.
This year’s business sponsors were: Clean Eatz, Depot Coffeehouse, Johnson Welded Products, KTH Parts Industries, Orbis, Thrivent, Woodruff Automotive, Parker Trutec, Urbana and Thrivent.
The race results for the 5K are:
Overall Male: Jacob Yinger – 10 Years old 25:18
Overall Female: Kasey Shoemaker: 23:58
Male 17-29 Female 17 – 29
1st: Abel Pacheco
1st: Dacia Jernigan
2nd: Obadiah Rube
2nd: Liv Warner
3rd: Manuel Blanken
3rd: Mya Ragan
Male 30 – 39 Female 30 – 39
1st: Victor Vargas
1st. Kasey Shoemaker
2nd: Mike Gutierrez
2nd: Kelly Jacobs
3rd:
3rd: Danielle Yinger
Male 40 – 49 Female 40 – 49
1st: Joseph Saks
1st: Julie Yohey
2nd: David Ferguson
2nd: Jami Ferguson
3rd: Shannon Ricciardo
3rd: Denise Stayrook
Male 50 – 59 Female 50 – 59
1st: David Gamble
1st: Sandra Day Ober
2nd: Kevin Fowler
2nd: Nikki King
3rd: Joe Rose
3rd: Kim Yoder
Male 60+ Female 60+
1st: Bruce York
1st: Linda Shaw
2nd: Bob Shaw
2nd: Penny Underwood
3rd: Sally McInturff-Powers
The race results for 10K are:
Overall Male: Samuel Gieseke 51:59
Overall Female: Emilee Gieseke 1:00.22
Male 17 – 29 Female 17 – 29
1st: Carter Sanderson
1st: Shelby Smith
2nd: Zac Smith
2nd: Gracie Kruse
3rd: Gage Kronk
Male 30 – 39 Female 30 – 39
1st: Samuel Gieseke
1st: Emilee Gieseke
Male 40 – 49 Female 40 – 49
1st: Domingo Curiel
2nd: Charles Little
Male 50 – 59
1st: Jay Johnson
Male 60+ Female 60+
1st: Jeff Strothers
1st: Penny Ink
The organization is already looking forward to the 5th Annual Run with Heart to be held
Saturday, October 12, 2024.
Info from Lisa Blake