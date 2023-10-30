Distance run raises funds for charity

Pictured are Jenny Fleming, Tricia Blessing, Karen Kauffman, Lisa Blake, Chrystal Goodridge, Erica Ranney, Mallory Ranney. Submitted photo Participants are pictured during Run With Heart. Submitted photo

Run with Heart was held at the Depot Coffeehouse on Saturday, October 14. Over 130 participants completed one mile, 5K (3.11 miles) or 10K (6.22 miles). The out and back course was on the Simon Kenton bike path, which is beginning to show it’s beautiful Fall colors.

The race was organized by Held by Him, a local nonprofit organization. Lisa Blake was the event coordinator. She utilized twenty-five volunteers to staff the race. Together we raised funds that will be used to support and encourage three local families experiencing difficult situations.

This year’s business sponsors were: Clean Eatz, Depot Coffeehouse, Johnson Welded Products, KTH Parts Industries, Orbis, Thrivent, Woodruff Automotive, Parker Trutec, Urbana and Thrivent.

The race results for the 5K are:

Overall Male: Jacob Yinger – 10 Years old 25:18

Overall Female: Kasey Shoemaker: 23:58

Male 17-29 Female 17 – 29

1st: Abel Pacheco

1st: Dacia Jernigan

2nd: Obadiah Rube

2nd: Liv Warner

3rd: Manuel Blanken

3rd: Mya Ragan

Male 30 – 39 Female 30 – 39

1st: Victor Vargas

1st. Kasey Shoemaker

2nd: Mike Gutierrez

2nd: Kelly Jacobs

3rd:

3rd: Danielle Yinger

Male 40 – 49 Female 40 – 49

1st: Joseph Saks

1st: Julie Yohey

2nd: David Ferguson

2nd: Jami Ferguson

3rd: Shannon Ricciardo

3rd: Denise Stayrook

Male 50 – 59 Female 50 – 59

1st: David Gamble

1st: Sandra Day Ober

2nd: Kevin Fowler

2nd: Nikki King

3rd: Joe Rose

3rd: Kim Yoder

Male 60+ Female 60+

1st: Bruce York

1st: Linda Shaw

2nd: Bob Shaw

2nd: Penny Underwood

3rd: Sally McInturff-Powers

The race results for 10K are:

Overall Male: Samuel Gieseke 51:59

Overall Female: Emilee Gieseke 1:00.22

Male 17 – 29 Female 17 – 29

1st: Carter Sanderson

1st: Shelby Smith

2nd: Zac Smith

2nd: Gracie Kruse

3rd: Gage Kronk

Male 30 – 39 Female 30 – 39

1st: Samuel Gieseke

1st: Emilee Gieseke

Male 40 – 49 Female 40 – 49

1st: Domingo Curiel

2nd: Charles Little

Male 50 – 59

1st: Jay Johnson

Male 60+ Female 60+

1st: Jeff Strothers

1st: Penny Ink

The organization is already looking forward to the 5th Annual Run with Heart to be held

Saturday, October 12, 2024.

