PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Mulberry is a 9-month-old beagle girl who is good with children and dogs — but not cats. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Mulberry and I am a 9-month-old beagle girl. I came from a home where they had too many beagles and I got lost in the crowd. So now it’s my turn to shine and find my new forever home where I can be loved for the sweet little beagle girl that I am. I am good with children and other dogs, but I love to chase cats, so NO CATS for me! I will need a fenced yard or someone who likes to walk me on a leash. I am a quiet girl and still a little bit shy here in the shelter. I am friendly, affectionate and gentle. Please come and see me!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets