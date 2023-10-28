Mechanicsburg Public Library November activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

All Month of November, 2023: Program Survey All Ages. We want

to hear from you! What program(s) would you like to see at the library! to take the

survey go to our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/content/program-survey, scan the QR code, go to this link

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAO0LjbOr7738vto6Ad7q0oUxeJFu

Au1hxZtcGEW4DcsVfaA/viewform?usp=pp_url or come in person to pick up a

survey.

Wednesdays, November 1, 8, 15, and 29, 2023 from 11 am-11:45

am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early

learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that

provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare

them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are

appreciated.

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group

Ages 18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead,

scrapbook or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn

something new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.

Thursday, November 2, 2023 from 10:30 am-11:30 am: Making

your Phone Accessible Ages 18 +. Having trouble reading your texts?

Can’t hear your voicemail? Learn how to make your phone more accessible and

navigate your Control Center at Mechanicsburg Public Library!

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: “Give

Thanks” Bracelet Ages 18 +. Celebrate Thanksgiving with this beaded

“Give Thanks” charm bracelet craft project.

Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5

– 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new

Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Saturday, November 11, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &

Snacks: Science Fiction Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that

focuses on a genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month

from 11AM-Noon. Snacks will be provided.

Monday, November 13, 2023 from 1 pm-2:30 pm: Gnome

Watercolor with Lisa Ages 18 +. Paint a beautiful gnome watercolor

painting with Lisa Ware! All supplies provided, but you can bring your own

watercolors & brushes if you prefer.

Monday, November 13, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s

Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5

th Grade. In November, we will explore

Native American Heritage!

Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 1 pm-3 pm: Jewelry Making

with Ava Ages 18 +. Come make a jewelry piece for yourself or for someone

else for the holidays!

Tuesday, November 21, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Cats Kahoot

Trivia All Ages. Show off your Cats knowledge at trivia! Please download the

Kahoot app before coming!

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5 pm, the library is closing.

Thursday, November 23, 2023 All Day: Library is closed in observance

of Thanksgiving.

Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN

Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month

and then gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from

2:30-3:30 PM. November’s book is Burning Glass by Kathryn