WL-S routs Lucasville Valley, 47-7

WL-S’s Josh Wilcoxon causes a fumble during Friday night’s playoff game at WL-S. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – Gabe McGill and Miles Hostetler each rushed for two touchdowns as fourth-seeded WL-S pounded 13th-seeded Lucasville Valley, 47-7, in the opening round of the Division VI, Region 24 football playoffs Friday night.

Valley jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter on a touchdown pass.

The Tigers tied it later in the first quarter on Hostetler’s one-yard run.

McGill, Josh Wilcoxon and Hostetler each scored a rushing TD in the second quarter as the Tigers built a 27-7 lead at the half.

Hostetler tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter and McGill added a rushing TD to round out the scoring.

Hostetler completed 8 of 11 pass attempts for 122 yards.

WL-S had 276 total yards compared to 180 for Valley (3-8).

The Tigers (10-1) advance to host fifth-seeded Tri-Village next Friday night.