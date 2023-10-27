Urbana stuns Unioto, 56-21, in playoff game

Urbana quarterback Will Donahoe led the Hillclimbers to a playoff victory Friday night. Staff photo

CHILLICOTHE – Urbana proved the computer seedings were wrong as the 15th-seeded Hillclimbers routed second-seeded Unioto, 56-21, in the opening round of the Division IV, Region 16 football playoffs Friday night.

After stopping Unioto on its opening possession of the game, Urbana put together a 60-yard scoring drive which culminated on Austin Hill’s seven-yard run to give the Hillclimbers a 7-0 lead.

With six minutes remaining in the second quarter, Urbana quarterback Will Donahoe tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Julian Davis to make it 14-0.

Two minutes later, Unioto’s Newton Hoops connected with Blake Hoops on a 23-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 14-7.

Late in the first quarter, Hoops connected with Hoops on a 37-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 14-14.

Early in the second quarter, Donahoe connected with Aidan Bradshaw on a 36-yard scoring pass to give the Hillclimbers a 21-14 lead.

Two minutes later, Hill scored on a two-yard run to make it 28-14.

UHS recovered an onside kick, but Donahoe fumbled on the next play to give Unioto possession at the Hillclimber 28.

The Shermans (9-2) drove to the 11, but turned it over on an interception by Colton Teepe on fourth and 10.

Teepe caught a TD pass from Donahoe moments later to give Urbana a 35-14 lead.

Late in the second quarter, Urbana’s Layne Settle came up with an interception near the goal line to preserve UHS’s 35-14 lead at the half.

Hill scored on a three-yard run early in the third quarter to make it 42-14.

A Hoops to Hoops 36-yard TD pass cut the deficit to 42-21 early in the fourth quarter.

Moments later, Donahoe scored on an 80-yard run to make it 49-21.

Late in the fourth quarter, Urbana’s Max Tucker returned a fumble for a touchdown to round out the scoring.

Urbana (8-3) advances to play at seventh-seeded Shawnee next Friday night.