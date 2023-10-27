Mechanicsburg wins easily in playoff opener

Mechanicsburg’s Jayden Roland (pictured) helped lead the Indians to a playoff win Friday night. Staff photo

ST. BERNARD, Ohio – Jayden Roland rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns as 10th-seeded Mechanicsburg routed seventh-seeded St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 40-14, in the first round of the Division VII, Region 28 football playoffs Friday night.

Using a no-huddle offense, St. Bernard quickly marched deep into Mechanicsburg territory, the drive culminating on a five-yard quarterback keeper TD.

The PAT attempt was blocked, and St. Bernard led, 6-0, with 7:16 remaining in the first quarter.

From there on, it was all Mechanicsburg.

The ensuing kickoff was returned by the Indians inside St. Bernard territory, which led to Liam Smith’s five-yard TD run.

A successful PAT attempt gave Mechanicsburg a 7-6 lead.

Late in the first quarter, Roland scored on a four-yard run to make it 14-6.

Midway through the second quarter, St. Bernard attempted a fake punt near midfield but the Indians stopped it short of the first down.

Late in the second quarter, Roland scored on a three-yard run, but the PAT attempt was blocked.

With 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Roland scored on a 33-yard run to give the Indians a 27-6 lead at the half.

Mechanicsburg went up 34-6 early in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Conley Bogard to Prestyn Griffth, and then things started to turn a bit ugly.

The St. Bernard coach was ejected from the game for berating the referees, and the teams scuffled on the field midway through the third quarter.

The teams agreed to start the running clock even though the Indians weren’t ahead by 30 points.

On the next play, an touchdown pass from Bogard to Griffith put Mechanicsburg ahead 40-6 after a blocked PAT attempt.

St. Bernard (7-3) scored on a 78-yard pass and a two-point conversion with 4:23 remaining in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.

The Indians had 364 total yards compared to 225 for St. Bernard-Elwood Place.

Mechanicsburg (7-4) advances to play at second-seeded Ansonia next Friday night.