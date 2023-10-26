ORBIS completes expansion

Dignitaries and company officials cut the ribbon on the ORBIS expansion on Tuesday. John Coffman Photography The new ORBIS expansion area is still installing equipment while other areas remain in operation. John Coffman Photography Pictured at the consolidated warehouse are Rich Irelan, Lynn Heidinger, Alyza Baker, Betty Sherman, Kim Damewood, Duke Sherman, Alex Sherman, Phillip Sherman, Rich Ebert and Bill Bean. John Coffman Photography

By Katie Milligan

Contributing writer

ORBIS, an international supplier of reusable packaging supplies, has expanded its Urbana facility to include 50,000 additional square feet and add more than 40 employees over the next 3 years.

This expansion, located at 200 Elm St., will bring the size of the manufacturing facility to 195,000 square feet and 373 jobs overall, as well as add more presses, machinery, and tools to increase productivity.

The Menasha Corporation, parent company to ORBIS, has been involved with the Urbana facility since about 1980. In 1994, they began some improvements to the space, expanding with growth, and in 1996, Menasha Corporation combined four smaller companies – LEWISystems, CONVOY, DuraPAK and WolPac – into ORBIS Corporation.

ORBIS, now a market leader in sustainable packaging, is headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin and has 11 manufacturing facilities across North America (Canada, the U.S., and Mexico).

Norm Kukuk, President of ORBIS, has been with the company for over 25 years, and he emphasized ORBIS’ focus on strategic sustainability.

“We help companies protect their product and move it through their supply chain, while protecting the environment,” Kukuk explained.

To accomplish this, ORBIS focuses on the mantra “reduce, reuse, recycle” while contributing to a circular economy: reducing the amount of material in their products, reuse the products as many times as possible, and finally recycle the products and turn them into something new. Products manufactured here end up in the automotive industry, retail supply chain customers, food and beverage packaged goods, storage for automated systems, and more.

“We make plastic pallets, totes, and containers meant to move and protect products through the supply chain, and at the end of its useful life, we’ll regrind it and make new ones,” said Kukuk.

After over four decades in Urbana, in early 2022, ORBIS began looking at expansion alternatives and worked with the city of Urbana to discuss potential use of the 8.5 acres of land adjacent to the Elm Street property. ORBIS utilized a CRA (Community Reinvestment Area) agreement, which provides a property tax exemption of 75% over a 10-year period for the new addition to the plant, as a result of ORBIS’ capital investment and job creation at the site. Within the expansion, ORBIS was projected to invest about $46,300,000 – $12,700,000 for building construction and site improvements, and $33,600,000 for machinery and equipment.

In August 2022, ORBIS purchased from the city the approximately 8.5 acres of land, the former Q3 JMC site, which had been the target of redevelopment acts since 2010.

“Without this land sale, this recent expansion would not have been possible,” said Doug Crabill, City of Urbana Community Development Manager. “This expansion project by ORBIS Corporation coincides with many years of persistence by the City of Urbana, the Champaign Economic Partnership, and numerous local, regional, and state partners to redevelop the former Q3 JMC Inc. site.”

ORBIS then broke ground on their manufacturing facility expansion in October 2022.

Moreover, as part of this expansion, ORBIS received a $100,000 grant from the Ohio Rail Development Commission to rehabilitate local rail services. This grant paid for the improvement of an existing rail spur and got a previously out-of-service spur back up and running. As a result, ORBIS’ use of local rail service is expected to increase by 50%.

The construction has not interfered with normal operations for the last year. Todd Wudke serves as the Urbana plant manager.

Kukuk shared that though ORBIS’ operations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico presented other opportunities for expansion in other states, the company felt that Urbana would be the best fit.

“There were other options, and we chose to go with the Urbana facility because of that space,” said Kukuk.

To complete the project, ORBIS worked with several local contractors: Humble Construction and associated contractors, Atlas Industrial Contractors, Wells Brothers, and Fritz-Rumer-Cooke Company, Incorporated (which focused on the railroad construction).

“Working with the city and with local contractors, it definitely was an opportunity for us not only to bring jobs to our plant, but also bring revenue to our contractors by the work that they’re doing there,” said Kukuk. “We’re proud of the impact on the local community.”

Kukuk also thanked several departments within the city and the county that were instrumental in this project’s success: the City of Urbana, the Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP), the Board of Education of the Urbana City School District, the Champaign County Board of Commissioners, the Ohio Rail Development Commission, the West Central Ohio Port Authority, JobsOhio, and the Dayton Development Coalition.

“As a community, we are excited that ORBIS Corporation chose the Urbana plant as the site for this expansion project, and we appreciate the company’s partnership in bringing economic viability back to this portion of the former Q3 JMC Inc. site,” said Crabill.

Consolidated warehousing unveiled

In addition to expanding their manufacturing facility, ORBIS is also consolidating warehousing space locally and regionally. ORBIS plans to lease a new, 670,000 square-foot warehouse (situated on 59.285 acres) from Phoenix Ag, Ltd., a local warehousing and distribution office owned by the Damewood family. This new facility is located at 1210 Norwood Avenue, close to the ORBIS manufacturing facility, and is projected to be completed by the end of this year. The general contractor for this project is Dublin Building Systems.

ORBIS celebrated its expansion with a grand opening – including a ribbon-cutting, tours, refreshments, and more – on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Many local stakeholders were present.

Furthermore, Crabill said, “The City of Urbana recognizes ORBIS Corporation’s continued growth and expansion in Urbana over the last four decades, and we look forward to the company’s continued success and progress in our city.”

Kukuk sums up ORBIS’ investment in its three main stakeholders, all of which benefit from the expansion: its employees, its customers, and its community.

“We’re there to support the families of the community,” said Kukuk. “This expansion brings company growth, it helps our customers, and it gives our employees more opportunities in advancement positions. The bigger we are in an area, the more we invest in the community.”

