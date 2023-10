BROOKVILLE – WL-S defeated Preble Shawnee, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19, in the Division III volleyball sectional on Saturday.

The top-seeded Tigers (20-4) advance to play eighth-seeded Kettering Alter here on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Indians lose

PLAIN CITY – Shekinah Christian beat Mechanicsburg, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19, in the Central District Division IV volleyball sectional on Saturday.

The Indians finish the season at 7-17 overall.