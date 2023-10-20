Urbana woman dies after crash on Washington Ave.

Pictured is the crash scene on Washington Avenue in Urbana on Thursday. Photos courtesy of UPD

On Thursday, Oct. 19 at 1:27 p.m., the Urbana Fire and Police Divisions responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 300 block of Washington Avenue, which resulted in a fatality to the lone driver.

The police investigation showed that a 2007 Mazda, driven by 65-year old Peggy Lyons of Urbana, was westbound in the 400 block of Washington Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle. The Mazda left the north side of the roadway, crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Clark Street, continued traveling westbound where it crashed into the back of a 2018 Honda, which was unoccupied and parked on the north side of the street near the front of 344 Washington Avenue.

The impact of this collision resulted in heavy, disabling damage to both vehicles and forced both vehicles to travel several feet westbound and into the middle of the roadway.

Urbana Fire Division personnel worked to extricate Lyons from her vehicle, provided her with medical care and transported her to the CareFlight airpad located at Grimes Municipal Airport.

CareFlight airlifted her to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, where she was pronounced deceased. Police made notifications to the family of Lyons.

Information from Urbana Police Division