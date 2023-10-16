Three running for Goshen Twp. trustee Cassady

Three candidates are running for one Goshen Township trustee seat on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The candidates are Joe Ankrom, Travis Cassady and Keith Forrest.

Cassady was the only candidate to respond to outreach attempts to provide candidates an opportunity to answer survey questions about the election.

Cassady’s response to the survey is below:

Travis Cassady, 5202 Luckett Road, Mechanicsburg

What skills and experience do you have that qualify you to be a township trustee?

I hold a valid Class A CDL that is required to operate two of the township trucks. I have an extensive background in heavy-duty truck maintenance and repair. I have been attending the Goshen Township meetings since Jan. 1 to familiarize myself with the township and its current issues, as well as a fire levy meeting this fall. As a kid, I had a part in helping clean up trash out of roadside ditches, a few dilapidated properties in the township, and assisted in the deconstruction of the Spanish-American War monument in Maple Grove Cemetery.

What is the biggest challenge facing townships in Ohio?

In my opinion, the biggest challenge townships face today is fulfilling their statutory obligations without burdening taxpayers with new tax levies. The average hourly wage for a firefighter or EMT in our area is $18–$20 an hour; 40 minutes east in Columbus, the average is almost $10 an hour more. It has become very difficult in rural areas such as ours to attract and retain personnel when pay and benefits can be astronomically greater in large cities.

Please explain the relationship between Goshen Township as an entity and other governmental entities in the area:

Goshen Township contracts with the Village of Mechanicsburg for Fire and EMS services. The Champaign County Engineer’s office completes the resurfacing of township roadways. The Champaign County Prosecutor’s office assists with guidance and representation for legal matters. The township zoning board along with the trustees consult with the LUC regional planning commission for developments and zoning tasks.

What do you hope to accomplish as trustee?

I plan to prioritize the needs and aspirations of our township and its residents. As your next township trustee, I would have a deep commitment to protect and retain our current and future fiscal resources. I hope to work diligently with the other two trustees of our township to serve our community to the best of our abilities. I hope to learn and grow as a trustee and be an asset to our township.

_____

The other two candidates provided residential addresses to the Champaign County Board of Elections. Ankrom’s address is 3128 Parkview Road, Mechanicsburg. Forrest’s address is 8374 Long Pond Road, Mechanicsburg.