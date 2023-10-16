Graham boys claim CBC/MRD title

Graham’s Jack Bonham (pictured) placed 25th in 18:23.83 at the CBC cross country meet on Saturday. Photo by Ashley Shefbuch

BELLEFONTAINE – The Graham boys cross country team won the CBC/MRD title here on Saturday.

Results for the Falcons included Ayden Rudolph (14th) 17:28.75, Jack Bonham (25th) 18:23.83, Brayden Crooks (35th) 18:54.61, Jesse Jenkins (38th) 19:03.03 and Carter Smith (42nd) 19:08.98.

The Urbana boys team placed fourth in the CBC/KTD.

For the Hillclimbers, Vincent Lightle was 11th in 17:21.4, Chandler VanBuskirk was 33rd in 18:52.5, Zachary Nutt was 34th in 18:54.5 and Graham Edwards was 59th in 19:49.6.

The Graham girls team placed ninth overall.

Results for the Falcons included Ivy Hatfield (44th) 24:27.50, Grace Smith (55th) 25:02.35, Ella Putterbaugh (60th) 25:40.84, Leila Konicki (71st) 26:46.85 and Ella Parke (80th) 30:08.35.

For the Urbana girls, Hazel Lightle was seventh in 20:52, Avari Jenkins was 23rd in 22:08.9, Olivia MacKendrick was 29th in 22:45.6 and Alonah Johnson was 56th in 25:06.7.

In the junior high girls results for Graham, Adelaide Shearer finished 30th (15:21.63) and for the boys, Daniel Bonham finished 6th (12:31.06).

For the Urbana junior high boys, Landon McKellop was 11th in 12:47.4 and for the UJHS girls, Avery Smith was 15th in 14:16.9.