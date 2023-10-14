PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Screech and I am a 3-month-old Boxer/Australian Cattle Dog/Hound mix boy. Submitted photo

Hi! My name is Screech and I am a 3-month-old Boxer/Australian Cattle Dog/Hound mix boy. Our mom was a stray girl and was found by some very nice people. They took her in and she became their dog. They didn’t know that she was pregnant with us kids! Five of us made our arrival – 3 girls and 2 boys. One of the girls already has her forever home and I am hoping I’m next! Our family had children and we loved playing with them as we were starting to grow. I would like a family with children I can play with. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal and playful and I love kisses! Please come and see me!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

