WL-S downs Triad; Mechanicsburg wins

Triad’s Brody Hess (left) knocks a pass away from WL-S’s Taran Logwood during Friday night’s game at WL-S. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – Gabe McGill and Miles Hostetler each rushed for two touchdowns as WL-S defeated Triad, 56-14, in OHC football Friday night.

Hostetler also passed for 132 yards and a TD for the Tigers, who led, 14-0, at the end of the first quarter and 49-8 at the half.

For the Cardinals, Awesom Mitchell rushed for 152 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns.

The Tigers – who have already clinched a home playoff game – had 426 total yards compared to Triad’s 255.

This Friday night, WL-S (8-1, 3-1) plays at Fairbanks and Triad (1-8, 1-3) hosts Mechanicsburg.

M’burg 28, Northeastern 25

MECHANICSBURG – Jayden Roland rushed for 160 yards on 40 carries and 3 touchdowns as Mechanicsburg clinched a playoff berth with a 28-25 win over Northeastern in OHC football Friday night.

Mechanicsburg led, 7-0, at the end of the first quarter and 21-7 at the half.

Northeastern rallied for 12 points to cut the deficit to 21-19 early in the fourth quarter.

Mechanicsburg then went on a 9-minute scoring drive to go up 28-19.

Northeastern scored to make it 28-25 and then failed on the onside kick, which sealed the victory for Mechanicsburg.

The Indians (5-4, 2-2) play at Triad this Friday night.

JH football

WL-S downed Triad, 52-6, in junior high football.

Scoring touchdowns for the Tigers were Beckett Sullivan (2), Zade Bieleski (2), Brandel Sullivan, Grant Krabill and Liam Barger.

WL-S defensive standouts included Tim Krabill, Reagan McCullough, Sam Bradford, Elijah Filio and Derek Wall.