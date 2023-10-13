WL-S downs Triad; Mechanicsburg wins

WEST LIBERTY – Gabe McGill and Miles Hostetler each rushed for two touchdowns as WL-S defeated Triad, 56-14, in OHC football Friday night.
Hostetler also passed for 132 yards and a TD for the Tigers, who led, 14-0, at the end of the first quarter and 49-8 at the half.
For the Cardinals, Awesom Mitchell rushed for 152 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns.
The Tigers – who have already clinched a home playoff game – had 426 total yards compared to Triad’s 255.
This Friday night, WL-S (8-1, 3-1) plays at Fairbanks and Triad (1-8, 1-3) hosts Mechanicsburg.
M’burg 28, Northeastern 25
MECHANICSBURG – Jayden Roland rushed for 160 yards on 40 carries and 3 touchdowns as Mechanicsburg clinched a playoff berth with a 28-25 win over Northeastern in OHC football Friday night.
Mechanicsburg led, 7-0, at the end of the first quarter and 21-7 at the half.
Northeastern rallied for 12 points to cut the deficit to 21-19 early in the fourth quarter.
Mechanicsburg then went on a 9-minute scoring drive to go up 28-19.
Northeastern scored to make it 28-25 and then failed on the onside kick, which sealed the victory for Mechanicsburg.
The Indians (5-4, 2-2) play at Triad this Friday night.
JH football
WL-S downed Triad, 52-6, in junior high football.
Scoring touchdowns for the Tigers were Beckett Sullivan (2), Zade Bieleski (2), Brandel Sullivan, Grant Krabill and Liam Barger.
WL-S defensive standouts included Tim Krabill, Reagan McCullough, Sam Bradford, Elijah Filio and Derek Wall.