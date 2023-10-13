Urbana routs Tecumseh; Graham falls to NU

Urbana quarterback Will Donahoe (pictured) led the Hillclimbers to a win over visiting Tecumseh Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Urbana routed visiting Tecumseh, 69-7, in CBC/KTD football Friday night.

Midway through the first quarter, Tecumseh took a 7-0 lead on Deacon Berner’s nine-yard scoring run.

From there on, it was all Urbana.

Later in the first quarter, UHS’s Preston Wisma scored on a three-yard run to tie it at 7-7.

A Will Donahoe touchdown pass late in the first quarter made it 14-7 in Urbana’s favor.

Donahoe scored on a 50-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 21-7.

Austin Hill’s 13-yard touchdown run four minutes later gave the Hillclimbers a 28-7 lead.

With three minutes remaining in the second quarter, Donahoe connected with Colton Teepe on a 45-yard TD pass to make it 35-7.

Following an Aiden Bradshaw interception late in the second quarter, Donahoe tossed a 31-yard TD pass to Teepe to give Urbana a 42-7 lead at the half.

Another UHS interception early in the third quarter led to a Donahoe touchdown pass that made it 49-7.

Urbana (7-2, 2-2) hosts unbeaten London this Friday night.

UHS would clinch a playoff berth with a win.

N. Union 34, Graham 0

RICHWOOD – North Union defeated Graham, 34-0, in CBC/MRD football Friday night.

The Falcons trailed, 21-0, at the half.

Graham (0-9, 0-4) hosts Ben Logan this Friday night.