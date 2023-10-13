PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Sweet kitty Gemma needs a home without dogs. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Gemma! She was turned in to one of our local veterinarians, and they asked PAWS Animal Shelter to take her so she could find her forever home. She was tried in a home with dogs before coming to PAWS but she was terrified. We do recommend that she goes to a dog-free home. She is incredibly sweet and loving, and would be a great family addition. Come visit her at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS