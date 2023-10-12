UHS hosts 2nd Annual PowderPuff Game

By Lauren Shelpman

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the Urbana High School DECA Chapter and UHS Athletic Department will host the second annual PowderPuff Football Game at Hillclimber Stadium.

We hope to put on a great show with sportsmanship, camaraderie, and community spirit. The purpose of this event is to host a fun, community-based event, as well as to raise money for and community awareness of local scholarship opportunities. This event is planned and executed by junior members Lauren Shelpman and Preston Wisma.

This year we will be raising funds for the following scholarships – Urbana Student Council Scholarship, UACT Scholarship, Urbana Alumni Association Scholarship, Urbana Athletic Department Scholarship, Burr A. Simpson Scholarship, Dan O’Kane Memorial Scholarship, Bill “Skeeter” Moss Scholarship, and the Thaddeus Sapp Memorial Scholarship; 100 percent of the proceeds of the event will go towards each of these scholarships.

If you would like to be a part of the event and cannot attend, we are looking for program sponsors. Each sponsor will have their name listed in the official event program. These spots are on a donation basis. Please contact DECA Advisor, Thomas Russell (thomas.russell@urbanacityschools.org), to reserve your spot today. Reservations will be closed at the end of the school day on Friday, Oct. 20.

Kickoff will occur at 6 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. There is no entrance fee, however we encourage attendees to make a donation at the entrance gates. Concessions will be open and available by the Urbana Booster Club. Event T-shirts will also be for sale on a first come first serve basis for $15. The UHS Band will play pre-game and post-game shows, while UHS Junior & Senior boys will perform during halftime.

Last year our event raised $7,000 thanks to the support of the Urbana community. Let’s come together this year to beat our goal.

Story submitted by Thomas Russell