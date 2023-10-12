Pictured left to right: Steve Wilhelm: Urbana FFA Advisor, Valerie Leonard: Urbana High School Guidance Counselor, Nathan Deere: Urbana FFA President, Sam Wilhem: Urbana FFA Vice President, Mallory Zachrich: Urbana FFA Advisor, Nate Sever: Urbana High School Principal, Angie Evans: Urbana High School Guidance Counselor. Submitted photo Pictured: Urbana FFA and members on their homecoming float passing out candy and dog treats to community members. Submitted photo

Countywide Agricultural Program Administrators Dinner

On Oct. 3 the Champaign County FFA chapters united to host an appreciation dinner for the five county schools’ administrative staff. The dinner was held at the Woodruff Farm Market venue where administrators and FFA members mingled and shared their program and individual successes in their Ag Ed programs. Ryleigh Shafer, Graham FFA member, shared a speech on how being in FFA has impacted her life. Triad FFA members shared an awards presentation that summarized awards and recognition of each school and chapter members. We are thankful for our administrative staff at our county schools and extend our appreciation for all their work to keep our schools and programs running.

Respectfully Submitted

Kianna Gsell

Urbana FFA Reporter

_____

Annual Homecoming Parade and Alumni Pork Loin Dinner

On Thursday, Sept. 28 FFA members gathered together to decorate their float for the homecoming parade. Members shared pizza together while preparing for the start of the parade. Once the parade began students in Mrs. Zachrich’s Animal and Plant science class handed out class made dog treats to dog owners as a part of their PBL project and other FFA members threw candy from the float. After the parade Urbana High School students met at the football field to participate in a pep rally for the homecoming game.

The following day the Urbana FFA chapter opened the doors of the school to students, parents, alumni and community members to join them at their annual homecoming pork loin dinner. Meals were served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The meal was prepared by Grill Able catering and potatoes were donated by Michael Family Farms. Dinner included pork loin, garlic-butter potatoes, applesauce, roll with butter and a chocolate chip cookie. The chapter sold almost 300 tickets and served many guests before the homecoming game. These dinners help fund students attending leadership opportunities nationwide.

Respectfully submitted,

Kianna Gsell

Urbana FFA Reporter