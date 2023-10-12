Countywide Agricultural Program Administrators Dinner
On Oct. 3 the Champaign County FFA chapters united to host an appreciation dinner for the five county schools’ administrative staff. The dinner was held at the Woodruff Farm Market venue where administrators and FFA members mingled and shared their program and individual successes in their Ag Ed programs. Ryleigh Shafer, Graham FFA member, shared a speech on how being in FFA has impacted her life. Triad FFA members shared an awards presentation that summarized awards and recognition of each school and chapter members. We are thankful for our administrative staff at our county schools and extend our appreciation for all their work to keep our schools and programs running.
Respectfully Submitted
Kianna Gsell
Urbana FFA Reporter
Annual Homecoming Parade and Alumni Pork Loin Dinner
On Thursday, Sept. 28 FFA members gathered together to decorate their float for the homecoming parade. Members shared pizza together while preparing for the start of the parade. Once the parade began students in Mrs. Zachrich’s Animal and Plant science class handed out class made dog treats to dog owners as a part of their PBL project and other FFA members threw candy from the float. After the parade Urbana High School students met at the football field to participate in a pep rally for the homecoming game.
The following day the Urbana FFA chapter opened the doors of the school to students, parents, alumni and community members to join them at their annual homecoming pork loin dinner. Meals were served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The meal was prepared by Grill Able catering and potatoes were donated by Michael Family Farms. Dinner included pork loin, garlic-butter potatoes, applesauce, roll with butter and a chocolate chip cookie. The chapter sold almost 300 tickets and served many guests before the homecoming game. These dinners help fund students attending leadership opportunities nationwide.
