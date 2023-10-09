Urbana clinches CBC/KTD girls soccer title

WL-S’s Elijah Christison (right) goes for the header against visiting Fairlawn on Monday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Peyton Mounce scored five goals as the Urbana girls soccer team claimed the CBC/KTD title with a 7-0 win over Bellefontaine on Monday.

Mounce now has a school record 102 career goals.

Also for UHS (12-2-1, 9-0-1), Paige Arnett had two assists and is the career leader in that category.

In CBC boys soccer on Monday, Urbana beat Bellefontaine, 3-2.

It was Urbana’s first win of the season.

Graham

Graham and Shawnee played to a 1-1 tie in CBC boys soccer on Monday.

In CBC girls soccer on Monday, Lilah Turner scores two goals as Graham nipped Shawnee, 2-1.

Sophia Mannier added two assists for the Falcons.

WL-S

Lilly Weaver scored two goals as WL-S downed Legacy Christian, 4-1, in non-league girls soccer on Monday.

Delaney Jones and Rosey Dunham added goals for the Tigers (15-0).

Picking up assists were Delaney Jones (2), Megan Hollar and Ivy Cline.

Audrey Collins had five saves in goal.

In non-league boys soccer on Monday, WL-S defeated Fairlawn, 3-0. Scoring for WL-S were Isaiah Reames, Jake Lauck and Malachi Christison. Assisting were Matthew Christison, Caleb Ling and Troy Christison.