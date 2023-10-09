Urbana clinches CBC/KTD girls soccer title

Peyton Mounce scored five goals as the Urbana girls soccer team claimed the CBC/KTD title with a 7-0 win over Bellefontaine on Monday.
Mounce now has a school record 102 career goals.
Also for UHS (12-2-1, 9-0-1), Paige Arnett had two assists and is the career leader in that category.
In CBC boys soccer on Monday, Urbana beat Bellefontaine, 3-2.
It was Urbana’s first win of the season.
Graham
Graham and Shawnee played to a 1-1 tie in CBC boys soccer on Monday.
In CBC girls soccer on Monday, Lilah Turner scores two goals as Graham nipped Shawnee, 2-1.
Sophia Mannier added two assists for the Falcons.
WL-S
Lilly Weaver scored two goals as WL-S downed Legacy Christian, 4-1, in non-league girls soccer on Monday.
Delaney Jones and Rosey Dunham added goals for the Tigers (15-0).
Picking up assists were Delaney Jones (2), Megan Hollar and Ivy Cline.
Audrey Collins had five saves in goal.
In non-league boys soccer on Monday, WL-S defeated Fairlawn, 3-0. Scoring for WL-S were Isaiah Reames, Jake Lauck and Malachi Christison. Assisting were Matthew Christison, Caleb Ling and Troy Christison.