Reserve your spot for ‘Boo in the Bog’

Submitted story

Boo in the Bog is returning to Cedar Bog Nature Preserve on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each day.

Boo in the Bog is a family-friendly, Halloween-themed event.

Groups are led around the jack-o-lantern lit boardwalk to learning stations where they will learn about some of the creatures that can be found in the preserve. There will be crafts for the kids, plenty of food and snacks, and a bonfire with a storyteller. Costumes are welcome. This is a non-scary event.

Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students ages 6-17. Children 5 and under are free.

Cedar Bog Nature Preserve is located at 980 Woodburn Road, Urbana, about one mile west of U.S. Route 68.

Please call 937-484-3744 for reservations and questions. Due to the event’s annual popularity, time slots cannot be guaranteed without reservations.

Info from event organizers