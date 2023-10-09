Arts Council hosts reception, art exhibit

Submitted graphic

The works of artist Diana Hoke and Rhonda Sloan will be displayed Oct. 11-23 in Urbana.

The Champaign County Arts Council will hold a reception in honor of the artists on Saturday, Oct. 14, from noon to 3 p.m. in its gallery at 119 Miami St.

The exhibit will be on display in the gallery Oct. 11-23. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or upon request. Original artwork and prints will be available for sale.

For more information about the exhibit or reception, contact the Champaign County Arts Council at 937-653-7557.