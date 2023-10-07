PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Orchid and I am a 1-year 8 month old mixed-breed girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Orchid and I am a 1-year 8 month old mixed-breed girl. I was found sitting by the sign at Cedar Bog by a nice person! She took me to the dog warden and he knew I was too nice to be in doggie jail. So he brought me to Barely Used Pets. I am a sweet girl and I know a few commands. I would love to have a family of my own who would love me forever. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful … but I am also a quiet couch potato girl!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets