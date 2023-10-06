Tigers knock off Indians, 19-13; Triad falls

WL-S’s Gabe McGill (pictured) rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a win over visiting Mechanicsburg Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – Gabe McGill rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns as WL-S upended Mechanicsburg, 19-13, in OHC football Friday night.

The Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter on a four-yard pass from Miles Hostetler to Peyton Hall.

Early in the second quarter, the Indians evened the score at 7-7 on Jayden Roland’s two-yard run.

The score remained 7-7 at the half.

McGill added scoring runs of nine and seven yards in the third quarter as WL-S took a 19-7 lead, and Mechanicsburg scored in the fourth quarter on a 52-yard pass from Conley Bogard to Prestyn Griffith.

WL-S had 321 total yards compared to 247 for Mechanicsburg.

Next Friday night, the Indians (4-4, 1-2) host Northeastern and the Tigers (7-1, 2-1) host Triad.

West Jeff 34, Triad 0

NORTH LEWISBURG – Undefeated West Jefferson knocked off Triad, 34-0, in OHC football Friday night.

West Jefferson moved out to a quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, WJ increased its lead to 14-0 on Wyatt Keyt’s 11-yard scoring run.

With four minutes remaining in the second quarter, WJ quarterback Austin Buescher connected with Jessie Harper on a seven-yard scoring pass to make it 21-0.

The visitors led, 21-0, at the half.

Keyt had a four-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter to give WJ a 28-0 lead.

Late in the third quarter, Keyt scored on a three-yard run to put the game away.

Next Friday night, the Cardinals (1-7, 1-2) play at WL-S.