Bellefontaine defeats Urbana, 44-14

Urbana’s Aiden Bradshaw (right) returns an interception during Friday night’s game at Bellefontaine. Photo by John Coffman Photography

BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana lost to Bellefontaine, 44-14, in CBC/KTD football Friday night.

On its opening drive of the game, Bellefontaine drove to the Urbana 17 but turned it over on downs.

Later in the first quarter, Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair – an Ohio State signee – connected with Zane Tevis on a five-yard touchdown pass.

With a failed two-point conversion attempt, the Chieftains led, 6-0.

Early in the second quarter, Urbana’s Aiden Bradshaw intercepted St. Clair and returned it to the Bellefontaine 3.

Moments later, UHS quarterback Will Donahoe scored on a three-yard run to give the Hillclimbers a 7-6 lead.

Four minutes later, Bellefontaine’s Christopher Fogan scored on a three-yard run to cap off a 65-yard drive.

With another failed two-point conversion attempt, the Chieftains led, 12-7.

St. Clair’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Riley Neer with two minutes remaining in the second quarter made it 20-0 after a successful two-point conversion pass.

Bellefontaine’s CJ Wilson intercepted Donahoe moments later which led to Harper Scott’s 17-yard scoring run with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter to make it 28-7 at the half.

Urbana had 125 total yards in the first half.

Early in the third quarter, the Chieftains (6-2, 2-1) scored a TD and added a two-point conversion to take a 36-7 lead.

Late in the third quarter, Scott scored on a five-yard run and added a two-point conversion reception to make it 44-7 and start a running clock.

Early in the fourth quarter, an Urbana touchdown pass cut the deficit to 44-14.

UHS (6-2, 1-2)) hosts Tecumseh next Friday night.

Northwestern 12, Graham 0

ST. PARIS – Northwestern held off Graham, 12-0, in CBC/MRD football Friday night.

The Warriors led, 6-0, at the half.

The Falcons (0-8, 0-3) play at North Union next Friday night.