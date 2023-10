Graham’s Grant Woodruff (pictured) qualified for the state tourney after shooting a 73 at the Division II boys golf district tournament on Tuesday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

SPRINGBORO – Graham’s Grant Woodruff shot a 73 at the Division II district boys golf tournament on Tuesday to advance to the state tourney.

Urbana’s Tate Armstrong missed qualifying for state after shooting a 75 on Tuesday.

The Division II boys state golf tournament will be held Oct. 13-14 at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.