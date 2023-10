Peyton Mounce (pictured) scores Urbana’s second goal against visiting Indian Lake on Monday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Urbana upended visiting Indian Lake, 6-0, in CBC girls soccer on Monday.

Visiting Indian Lake beat Urbana, 2-0, in CBC boys soccer on Monday.

For the Hillclimbers, Max Cobb had 25 saves in goal.

Graham

Owen Powell scored 3 goals as Graham defeated Bellefontaine, 5-0, in CBC boys soccer on Monday.

For the Falcons, Dietrich Rembold had a goal and 2 assists.

In CBC girls soccer on Monday, Bellefontaine topped Graham, 4-1.