Library book sale Oct. 5-7

Members of the Friends of the Champaign County Library are busy preparing for the upcoming book sale. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale will take place Oct. 5-7 in the library meeting room at 1060 Scioto Street, Urbana.

Proceeds of this sale benefit the activities of the Champaign County Library such as the Summer Reading Program, special events, and the Imagine Lab. Thousands of items will be available for purchase during the sale.

Prices are as follows: 25 cents each for paperback book and 50 cents for hardback books. Items such as puzzles, DVDs, and CDs will be specially marked. Some special items will be priced higher including a collection of military books, Amish fiction book sets, and an 85-volume leather-like bound collection of Louis L’amour books. Please visit The Friends of the Champaign County Library Facebook page for pictures of a few of the special items that will be for sale.

Thursday, Oct. 5 from 9-11 a.m. will be a special pre-sale event exclusively for Friends of Champaign County Library members and book sale volunteers.

All others may stop in and shop at the Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale on the following dates:

Thursday, Oct. 5 from noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Submitted by the Friends of the Champaign County Library