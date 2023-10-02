Graham announces homecoming court

Graham High School’s homecoming game is Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. against Northwestern. All homecoming activities will be held during pregame. The homecoming dance is Saturday, Oct. 7 at Graham High School from 7-10 p.m. The 2023 Graham High School Homecoming Court members are (front row from left): Riley McAlexander, Gretchen Boggs, Mia Traylor, Shae Conrad, Emma Yukon, Abbey Holycross, Teagan Setty and Claire Hannahs; (back row): Arden McGuire, Adam Levy, Josh Black, Blaine Zimmerman, Eli Jacks, Grant Woodruff, Gus Ward and Jack Traylor.

Leithauser Photography