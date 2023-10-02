Urbana FFA students are pictured at the Farm Science Review on Sept. 21. Submitted photo

Urbana FFA visits the Farm Science Review

On Sept. 21, the Urbana FFA chapter took 38 students on a trip to the 61st Farm Science Review. Students were given a “passport” they had to fill out before they left. This passport required them to visit different parts of the event and interact with different companies, educational displays and interactive exhibits. Students had to take a tour through the conservation area where they learned about the different species of wildlife and many agriscience facts; one specifically being about the native pawpaw tree. The passport also required the students to speak with OSU alumni and students who specialized in agriculture. These OSU alumni and students shared facts about their career, or future career paths and encouraged students to look into the various agriculture industry degrees and careers.

Respectfully Submitted,

Kianna Gsell

Urbana FFA Reporter