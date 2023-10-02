Chili cook-off, festival winners announced

The Abe Fromans team won the chili cook-off title. Submitted photo

Submitted story

It was a perfect autumn day and the streets of downtown Urbana were filled with people enjoying the recent 16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23.

A total of 24 teams entered the competition with hopes of winning the grand prize of $1,000 for the best chili in Champaign County.

The winning team was “The Abe Fromans” with team members Jenny Ward, Renee Scheugrmann, Stacey Koons and Mike Amstutz taking home the first place trophy and $1,000.

Second place went to “Saturn Chili” and Joey Armstrong, who pocketed $500.

Third place was “The New Hotness” and team members Maggie Kidwell, Jenny Mason, Amanda Kerns and Mel Ashley won $300.

Fourth place was “Black Cat Chili” with Nancy Armstrong winning $200.

Fifth place was “Funky Bovine Chili Company” with team members Scott Svancara, Matt Maramonte and Scott Best taking home $100.

In addition to the prize money, all teams were presented a trophy created by Vince Gonzalez.

Also receiving trophies and bragging rights were the Best Decorated Booth winners, “Bowls of Steel” (Stacey and Scott Mefford), and the “Peoples Choice Chili” winners, Dawg Pound (Nathan Musser and Abbey Yelton).

Additional winners of the day were:

Jalapeno Eating Contest, first place, Zack Taylor $150; second place, Robert Benton, $50

Suck, Chew and Blow Contest, Tess Armstrong, $50

Best Salsa, first place, TC Warriors, $150; second place, Letha Whittington, $50

Corn Hole Tournament, first place – “Team Urbana” – Marvin Lucas and Fred Neice, $200; second place – “Go Gold” – Mike Morgan and Caleb Honore, $100; third place – “Dum & Dumber” – Chris Speckman and Steve O, $50

The Monument Square District wishes to thank Bill Bean and his committee for the many months of planning and coordination needed to ensure a successful event.

Info from event organizers