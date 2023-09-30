PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Max and I am a mixed breed boy and am just over 1 year old.

Hi! My name is Max and I am a mixed breed boy and am just over 1 year old. I am friendly and affectionate and playful, but I can also be your best couch potato! I was abandoned at Kiser Lake and I didn’t know what to do. So I went down the road and found these very kind people who took me in, fed me and gave me water. They tried to find my owners. But after a few days they couldn’t find where I belonged and they couldn’t keep me because they had too many dogs already. So they brought me to Barely Used Pets so I can find a good home. They said that I was a very good boy and deserve a loving home! I have one blue eye and one brown eye! Please note that I don’t really have extra arms with boxing gloves … but I think this outfit makes me look pretty much like that “Rocky” guy! Please come and see me so we can play! Then maybe we can go home and find the remote control for some couch potato time.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

