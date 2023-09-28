Trees delivered as part of ‘The Legacy of Lost Voices’

From left to right are Superintendent of Graham Local Schools Chad Lensman and Urbana Social Studies teachers Amanda Goodwin and Sadie Steffan. Submitted photo From left to right are Triad Middle School Principal Vinnie Spirko and Urbana Social Studies teachers Amanda Goodwin and Sadie Steffan. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Members of the Urbana Jr. High Social Studies Department delivered legacy trees to Graham Local and Triad Local Schools.

These trees commemorate Dr. E.W.B Curry and his devotion to education in Champaign County.

Dr. Curry has been the topic of a Project Based Learning Unit entitled “Lost Voices” for the past three years.

Dr. Curry opened three schools in Champaign County that focused on vocational education as well as traditional topics. He believed that a good education was the bedrock to student success.

Students collected enough donations to purchase a memorial tree for the Urbana K-8 building as well as a memorial tree for Dr. Curry’s gravesite in Oak Dale Cemetery.

Info from Amanda Goodwin