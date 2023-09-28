Red Cross says blood, platelet donations urgently needed

The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood and platelet shortage and asks the public to book a time to give as soon as possible. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets.

The Red Cross offers three ways to make a donation appointment that can help save lives:

• Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

• Visit RedCrossBlood.org

• Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Champaign County are:

-Urbana

Oct. 2: noon – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

-Mechanicsburg

Oct. 4: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mechanicsburg High School, 60 High St.

-St. Paris

Oct. 9: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, 115 S. Church St.

As a thank-you, those who come to give Oct. 1-20 will receive a $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.