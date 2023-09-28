Oktoberfest features many vendors

Pictured is one of the various creations available from vendors at Oktoberfest on Sunday. Submitted photo

Final plans for the 51st Champaign County Historical Museum Oktoberfest to be held Oct. 1 have been completed and the committee is excited to announce they have another “sold out” event with 70 craft vendors registered including 23 new vendors.

“We are pleased to welcome new vendors and expand the variety of merchandise offered,” said Sandy Gonzalez, event co-chair.

For the food lovers, the food truck vendors are Schmidt’s Restaurant, Farmer’s Daughter Restaurant, Poppy’s Smokehouse, Layla’s Sweet Treats & Pizza, Childers Chimney Cakes, Marshall’s Kettle Corn, New Orleans Grill, Orale Tacos y Mas, Cate’s Steakhouse and The Spotted Cow.

Vendors will also be offering baked goods, brownies, cake pops, cookies, macaroons, and assorted candies. Plan to get there early for Schmidt’s cream puffs and Childers Chimney Cakes. No Oktoberfest is complete without a “biergarten,” and we will be offering your favorite brew. Relax under the big tent and enjoy the food, the entertainment and visiting with friends.

The children’s area, hosted by Lois Monroe, will offer face painting, assorted games and a scavenger hunt to entertain the young. The Great White Pumpkin Patch (Cody White) will have pumpkins to decorate and buy along with gourds and Indian corn.

A favorite with the ladies, Sassy Sisters, will offer “Styling” ladies clothing, accessories and jewelry. For the fisherman, there will be handmade fishing lures.

Vendors will be offering handcrafted wreaths, floral arrangements, seasonal décor, handmade knives, original design jewelry, original artwork and photography, repurposed items, antiques, spices, handcrafted wood furniture, charcuterie and cutting boards, quilted items, candles, dog accessories, stained glass, and many other assorted “treasures.”

For those preferring all natural products, The Verdigris Market from Columbus will offer bath and body products, home cleaning, and apothecary products.

Headlining the entertainment schedule from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. is Wayne Hobbs, national performing steel guitarist. He has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry and several television shows as well as performed with Barbara Mandrell, Marty Robbins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Connie Smith, and many others in his 35-year career.

Returning from 1:30-3 p.m. is a crowd favorite, Tom Kushmaul, providing keyboard and vocal music, spanning the decades with ragtime polka, popular standards, and jazz. The West Liberty-Salem Marching Band led by band director, Paul Wabiel, will join the festivities from 1-1:30 p.m. and the ever-popular 1903 Wurlitzer 125 Military Band Organ will entertain with polkas, waltzes, and marches of the 1910-1940 eras. Many thanks to Robert Pollock for providing this awesome piece of musical history.

The Champaign County Historical Museum will have a tent outside and will sell painted decorated pumpkins and the Historic Barns of Ohio and Round Barns of America books by Dr. Robert Kroeger. In addition, information about the capital campaign and its progress will be available. Expanding the museum to add program space and additional display space is the goal – learn how you can help achieve this goal.

Live entertainment, craft demonstrations and sales, children’s games, and great food ensure a day of fun for the entire family. With an entry fee of $3 (cash only), don’t miss this opportunity to share time with family and friends.

Info from historical society