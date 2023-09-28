Mechanicsburg Public Library October activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Monday, October 2, 2023 to Friday, October 27, 2023 from

Monday-Thursday 10 am-7 pm, Friday 10 am-6 pm, Saturday 10

am-3 pm: Lego Exhibit and Building Contest All Ages. Submit your

creation for the 2023 Lego Exhibit and Building Contest at our library, featuring

the OhioLUG. The exhibit will be open during library hours from October 2nd

through 27th. Creations are due to the library by October 23rd. The contest is

open to all ages; download the Registration Form for more information.

Monday, October 2, 2023 from 1 pm-2:30 pm: Fall Watercolor with

Lisa Ages 18 +. Paint a beautiful fall theme watercolor painting with Lisa

Ware! All supplies provided, but you can bring your own watercolors & brushes if

you prefer.

Wednesdays, October 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2023 from 11 am-11:45

am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early

learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that

provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare

them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are

appreciated.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group

Ages 18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead,

scrapbook or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn

something new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.

Thursdays, October 5, 12, 19, and 26 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm:

Yoga with Marissa All Ages. Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer

in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead class! Classes

are every Thursday until October 26 @ 3:30 PM! Please bring your own mats!

Yoga will be outside.

Fridays, October 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2023 from 10 am-10:30 am:

Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a

consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club

meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around

Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!

Monday, October 9, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club

Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5

th Grade. In October, we will explore the History

of Dia de los Muertos!

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Wine Cork

Pumpkin Ages 18 +. This little pumpkin is a great addition to your fall decor!

Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 –

12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new

Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Saturdays, October 14 and 21, 2023 from 10 am-2:30 pm:

Halloween Costume Exchange All Ages. Donate any size costumes

now until October 12 and receive up to 5 tickets for the costume exchange.

Ticket Holder access will be on October 14 from 10-2:30 and General Public

access will be on October 21 from 10-2:30.

Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Wine Cork Pumpkin

Ages 18 +. This little pumpkin is a great addition to your fall decor!

Monday, October 16, 2023 from 4:30 pm-6 pm: Fall Watercolor

with Lisa Ages 18 +. Paint a beautiful fall theme watercolor painting with Lisa

Ware! All supplies provided, but you can bring your own watercolors & brushes if

you prefer.

Tuesday, October 17, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Board Games

Kahoot Trivia All Ages. Show off your Board Game knowledge at trivia!

Please download the Kahoot app before coming!

Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &

Snacks: Horror Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that focuses on a

genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month from 11AM-Noon. Snacks will be provided.

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Pumpkin

Beaded Safety Pin Ages 18 +. Get in the Halloween spirit by making this

pumpkin safety pin with beads.

Thursday, October 26, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN Ages

13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month and then

gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from 2:30-

3:30 PM. October’s book is The Darkest Minds by Alexandra Bracken.

Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Pumpkin Beaded

Safety Pin Ages 18 +. Get in the Halloween spirit by making this pumpkin

safety pin with beads.

Monday, October 30, 2022 from 5 pm-7 pm: Halloween Party.

Ages 2 – 11. Play some spooky games, show off your costume, and grab some

ghoul-tastic crafts!