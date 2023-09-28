Library prepares for book sale

Members of the Friends of the Champaign County Library are busy preparing for the upcoming book sale. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Members of the Friends of the Champaign County Library are busy preparing for the upcoming book sale to be held Oct. 5-7.

In preparation for the Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale, community members are invited to donate gently-used books for this sale at the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., Urbana through Monday, Oct. 2.

Please note that those who volunteer to assist with book sale set-up on Oct. 3 or 4 will be admitted free to the “Members only pre-sale event.” Call the library at 937-653-3811 for more information.

Submitted by the Friends of the Champaign County Library