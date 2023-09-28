Library prepares for book sale

Members of the Friends of the Champaign County Library are busy preparing for the upcoming book sale to be held Oct. 5-7.
In preparation for the Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale, community members are invited to donate gently-used books for this sale at the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., Urbana through Monday, Oct. 2.
Please note that those who volunteer to assist with book sale set-up on Oct. 3 or 4 will be admitted free to the “Members only pre-sale event.” Call the library at 937-653-3811 for more information.
Submitted by the Friends of the Champaign County Library