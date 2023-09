Urbana students (from left) Catie Timm, Arianna Souders and Jessica Rooney talk with Alexa Lowry from Weidmann company during Tuesday’s Career Expo at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. The purpose of this event is to showcase local businesses, give students hands-on work related experiences and give job seekers the opportunity to interact with a multitude of businesses in one location.

John Coffman Photography