Poppe leads WL-S to win in volleyball

WL-S’s Naomi Cole (pictured) scores a kill against visiting Southeastern on Tuesday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Bailey Poppe had a career-high 33 kills as WL-S beat visiting Southeastern, 24-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-20, 15-11, in OHC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers (13-2, 10-1), Poppe had 31 digs and was 16/16 serving with 1 ace, Naomi Cole had 11 kills and 5 digs, Londyn Loveless had 26 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills and was 13/13 serving with 2 aces and Lyndee Harrison had 22 kills, 8 digs and was 18/19 serving with 1 ace.

The WL-S jayvees won, 25-15, 25-8. For the Tigers, Marisa Smith had 9 digs, 2 assists and 3 aces, Reagan Bradford had 5 kills, 1 block and 2 aces and Josie Hostetler added 1 dig and 5 kills.

M’burg wins

Mechanicsburg rallied to beat Greenon, 23-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-21, 17-15, in OHC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Indians (4-11, 4-6), Darby Ayars led in aces with 3 and in assists with 20. Ava Moore led in kills with 17 and had 2 blocks and Payton Hodge led in digs with 27.

Greenon won the jayvee match, 25-17, 25-23.

Urbana falls

North Union downed Urbana 25-2, 25-13, 25-13, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

Graham loses

Bellefontaine upended Graham, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

JH volleyball

The undefeated West Liberty-Salem 7th grade volleyball team beat Triad, 25-15, 25-13.

The WL-S 8th graders won, 25-16, 25-23.