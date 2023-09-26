Mercy Health experts take part in senior speaker series topics will promote healthy aging

A free program that helps older adults age well in their senior years is being offered at the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center and will feature several Mercy Health experts.
The Aging Mastery Program (AMP) is hosting this series of one-hour sessions to help seniors
learn more about the key steps they can take to improve their well-being, add stability to their
life, and strengthen community ties.
Offered through the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, the speaker series will be held from noon to
1 p.m. on Thursdays. The speaker series will feature presentations by local health care andfinancial professionals including several Mercy Health experts:
September 28
– Sleep
Natalie Huber, Mercy Health’s Director of Sleep, will provide an overview of how
sleep patterns change as we age and the importance of monitoring the sleep
cycle. She’ll also lay out simple strategies to improve sleep.
October 5
– Healthy Eating & Hydration
Deanna Carey, registered dietitian from Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, will give
an overview of nutrition as it relates to aging, with a focus on strategies for
incorporating healthy eating and hydration into daily routines.
October 19
– Medication Management
Josh Walker, Mercy Health’s Director of Pharmacy, will provide best practices
including how to take medications as directed, how to store medications safely,
and how to keep track of multiple medications.
October 26
– Advance Planning
Christa Sisler, Mercy Health’s Director of Case Management, will provide
guidance and key steps needed to manage health care, financial, and housing
decisions with a focus on considering the role of personal values and beliefs
involved in these decisions.
November 2
– Healthy Relationships
Dr. Jordan Allison, a Mercy Health psychologist, will explore the benefits of being
socially active as well as the risks of isolation. This will include strategies for
continuing to build and strengthen friendships and family connections as we age.
November 9
– Falls Prevention
Abby Martinez, House Supervisor at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, will give an
overview of the importance of fall prevention among older adults, including
strategies to prevent falls.
Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions. They will also
receive an AMP workbook for setting goals and developing plans for maintaining wellness.
Seniors can sign up for the program at the Senior Center or by calling Rachel Niswonger at 937-
653-6088.
Info from Mercy Health