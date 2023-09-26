Mercy Health experts take part in senior speaker series topics will promote healthy aging

Submitted story

A free program that helps older adults age well in their senior years is being offered at the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center and will feature several Mercy Health experts.

The Aging Mastery Program (AMP) is hosting this series of one-hour sessions to help seniors

learn more about the key steps they can take to improve their well-being, add stability to their

life, and strengthen community ties.

Offered through the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, the speaker series will be held from noon to

1 p.m. on Thursdays. The speaker series will feature presentations by local health care andfinancial professionals including several Mercy Health experts:

September 28

– Sleep

Natalie Huber, Mercy Health’s Director of Sleep, will provide an overview of how

sleep patterns change as we age and the importance of monitoring the sleep

cycle. She’ll also lay out simple strategies to improve sleep.

October 5

– Healthy Eating & Hydration

Deanna Carey, registered dietitian from Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, will give

an overview of nutrition as it relates to aging, with a focus on strategies for

incorporating healthy eating and hydration into daily routines.

October 19

– Medication Management

Josh Walker, Mercy Health’s Director of Pharmacy, will provide best practices

including how to take medications as directed, how to store medications safely,

and how to keep track of multiple medications.

October 26

– Advance Planning

Christa Sisler, Mercy Health’s Director of Case Management, will provide

guidance and key steps needed to manage health care, financial, and housing

decisions with a focus on considering the role of personal values and beliefs

involved in these decisions.

November 2

– Healthy Relationships

Dr. Jordan Allison, a Mercy Health psychologist, will explore the benefits of being

socially active as well as the risks of isolation. This will include strategies for

continuing to build and strengthen friendships and family connections as we age.

November 9

– Falls Prevention

Abby Martinez, House Supervisor at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, will give an

overview of the importance of fall prevention among older adults, including

strategies to prevent falls.

Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions. They will also

receive an AMP workbook for setting goals and developing plans for maintaining wellness.

Seniors can sign up for the program at the Senior Center or by calling Rachel Niswonger at 937-

653-6088.

___

Info from Mercy Health