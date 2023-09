Mechanicsburg High School has announced its homecoming court. Festivities are this week. In front row are Jasalyn Sartin, Ella Forrest, Hannah Dingledine, Bailey Stapleton, Olivia Skillings, Addie DeLong; second row: Joshua Porter, Will Negley, Prestyn Griffith, Jon Luke Blanton, Lane Poland, Jayden Roland; third row: McKenzi Picklesimer, Adrian Miller, Sophia Pullins, Eli Wilson, Myah Bandy, Christopher Ritchie.

Submitted photo