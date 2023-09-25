Run with Heart to be held Oct. 14

Submitted story

Run with Heart will take place at the Depot Coffeehouse on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The race begin at 9 a.m. Participants may choose to complete one mile, 5K (3.11 miles) or 10K (6.22 miles). The event is designed for everyone.

If you are a slow-paced walker or a fast runner, this race is for you. Dogs and strollers are also welcome. The race will take place on the Simon Kenton bike path, which will be showcasing its beautiful fall colors.

Participants who pre-register by Oct. 1 will receive a t-shirt and goody bag. You may register for the event at runsignup.com; paper forms are available at the Depot Coffeehouse or by emailing lisablake160@yahoo.com. Participants may also register the morning of the event from 8-8:45 a.m. with any monetary donation.

Awards will be given to the top 3 male and female participants in each age category for the both the 5K and 10K and all participants are eligible for awards.

This is the fourth year that the committee has held a race. In 2020, Run with Heart benefited two local infants in need of heart surgery.

In 2021, The Furry Scurry benefited His Hands Extended Sanctuary. In 2022, the race benefited 5 local children who had suddenly lost their mothers, and a young boy with a medical need.

This year, Run with Heart benefits two local families who recently lost their infant and a young lady battling a serious illness. A portion will also be donated to the Annual Widows Christmas Dinner. All proceeds from the race are used locally.

Run with Heart is sponsored by Held by Him, which is a local nonprofit organization. It is committed to local and international ministry. To learn more about Held by Him, visit heldbyhim.org.

The business sponsors of this year’s race: Johnson Welded Products, KTH Parts Industries, Orbis, Thrivent, Parker Trutec, Urbana, Clean Eatz, and Depot Coffeehouse. Mercy Health and Orbis are donating items for the participants’ goody bags.

Run with Heart is a great event that not only brings the community together, it also provides assistance to those in our community who need encouragement. If you or your business would like to be involved, please contact Lisa Blake at lisablake160@yahoo.com.

Submitted by event organizers