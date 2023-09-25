Oktoberfest is Sunday, Oct. 1

Headlining Oktoberfest is national performing artist, Wayne Hobbs. The steel guitarist has performed with Barbara Mandrell, Marty Robbins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Paycheck, Connie Smith, and many other stars in his 35-year career. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Champaign County Historical Museum is excited to announce the entertainment schedule for the upcoming 51st Annual Oktoberfest to be held on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., in Urbana.

Headlining the event is national performing artist, Wayne Hobbs.

The steel guitarist has performed with Barbara Mandrell, Marty Robbins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Paycheck, Connie Smith, and many other stars in his 35-year career. He has performed on the Grand Ole Opry, and television shows such as Austin City Limits, Good Old Nashville Music, the Andy Williams Show, the Mike Douglas Show, and Nashville Now to mention a few.

He has had the honor of performing for two sitting presidents, George Bush Sr., and Gerald Ford. He continues to be in demand for studio session work and live performances.

“We were thrilled to hear Mr. Hobbs had Oct. 1 open on his schedule and more excited when he agreed to join us,” said Sandy Gonzalez, event co-chairman. Hobbs will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Marching in at 1 p.m. will be the West Liberty-Salem High School Marching Band led by director, Paul Waibel. The band will perform some of the routines presented at the football games.

“We are excited to have the band join us in celebrating our 51st Anniversary,” said Lois Monroe, Youth/Band Chairman. “Having young people participate in community events is awesome.”

Returning for the third year is Tom Kushmaul, a professional musician and a 30-year musical director. He will take the stage from 1:30-3 p.m. and provide keyboard and vocal music, spanning the decades with ragtime polka, popular standards, and jazz.

Providing music throughout the day will be Robert Pollock with his 1903 Wurlitzer 125 Military Band Organ. The organ, designed originally to be played in skating rinks and carousels, has 101 wooden and brass pipes which imitate an eight-person band. The organ has been a “fixture” at the Oktoberfest since 1985 playing polkas, waltzes, and marches from the 1910s-1940s era. A special thank you to Rob and the Pollock family for giving us 38 years of great music.

In addition to the entertainment, there are 22 new vendors, 10 food trucks offering a wide variety of food, children’s activities,and a scavenger hunt inside the museum.

Info from event organizers