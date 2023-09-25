Looking Back: The Arches

Looking Back - Monument Square arch Submitted photos Looking Back - Market Street arch Submitted photos

At the suggestion of John Quincy Adams Ward, the famous Urbana sculptor, the Centennial Celebration Committee had arches placed over the four entrances to Monument Square.

The first photo shows the light arches over North Main Street entrance to Monument Square and at the Court Street intersection. Arches were also placed over each of the four intersections one block from Monument Square.

The second photo shows the arch over South Main Street at the Market Street intersection with the interurban train passing through. The arches were manufactured by The Bellefontaine Bridge & Iron Company. They were electrified by the Urbana Light Company.

The arches were placed in June 1905 in time for the centennial celebration in July 1905. The arches remained in place until June 1914. Photographs showing these arches can be dated to this time interval.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society (CCHS).